Helsinki’s tourism income soars 25% despite fewer Asian visitors

Helsinki’s tourism income surged by 25% last year, totaling around 1.5 billion euros. This growth is impressive, especially given the loss of Russian tourists and a decline in visitors from Asia due to airspace restrictions.

The Finnish capital continues to be Finland’s top tourist destination, with income nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels of 1.6 billion euros from 2018. Despite the complete absence of Russian tourists and fewer Japanese and Chinese visitors, Helsinki’s tourism sector has demonstrated resilience and recovery.

Nationally, Finland’s direct tourism income was approximately 11.8 billion euros last year, benefiting related sectors like transport, construction, and retail. Helsinki was followed by Tampere, Turku, Vantaa, and Jyväskylä in terms of tourism revenue.

Helsinki has also focused on sustainable tourism, ranking fourth in the Global Destination Sustainability Index. The city’s commitment to eco-friendly practices reflects its strategy to attract visitors while promoting sustainability.

The study, conducted by the tourism research organization Visitory, covered over 40 tourist areas in Finland.

