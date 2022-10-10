Kim Jong-un: No reason to enter into dialogue with the enemies of North Korea

North Korea says it has conducted a military training involving tactical nuclear weapons. The military training was held on 25 October and attended by North Korean Leader, Kim Jong-un. This was informed by the North Korean news agency, KCNA, says Danish public service media, DR.

On this occasion, Kim Jong-un said there is no reason to enter into a dialogue with North Korea’s enemies. The communist rule will continue to strengthen its nuclear weaponry programme instead.

The announcement follows a statement from United States’ National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, upon North Korea’s firing of two ballistic missiles on 4 October, in which Sullivan declared the US was prepared to keep defending Japan and South Korea. Sullivan further said the US were open to negotiations with the North Korean government – a statement that now seems to have been answered by North Korea.

The missiles fired by North Korea crossed Japanese territory where citizens were encouraged to seek cover, while train operations were withheld in the Northern part of the country.

