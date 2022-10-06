North Korea fires seventh missile upon joint South Korean-American counteract

Thursday morning local time, North Korea fired two short-ranged ballistic missiles from its capitol, Pyongyang.

According to Danish newspaper Politiken, this was reported by South Korean officers to South Korean news agency Yonhap and the Japanese coastguard.

The two missiles are the sixth and seventh fired by North Korean over the last 12 days.

Tuesday morning, North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japanese territory which landed at sea, 3000 kilometers ashore from Japan’s coastline. This prompted citizens in the two northern prefects to seek cover.

As a counteraction, South Korean- and American Military collaborated in firing four ground missiles from the East coast of South Korea into the Sea of Japan. On this occasion, spokeswoman of the White House’s national security council, Adrienne Watson, said The United States considers it a “dangerous and careless” act and that the US is prepared to keep its promise of defending South Korea and Japan, but also open to negotiations with the government of North Korea.

– This act is destabilizing and it shows us that North Korea openly ignores UN-resolutions and international norms of safety, Watson said, while adding the United States’ national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, had been speaking to his Japanese and South Korean colleagues upon the firing. Sullivan had at the same time announced the American government would continue to curb North Korea’s ability to develop its illegal weaponization programmes.

The firing of the two missiles on Thursday morning was a “countermeasure” against the collaborative South Korean-American military exercise, said North Korea, while it condemned an American decision to reposition an aircraft carrier to a location in close proximity to the Korean Peninsula which, according to the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, possesses a “serious threat for the stability in the area”. This was reported by Danish television broadcaster TV2.

The United Nations Security Council met on Wednesday to discuss the latest North Korean missile firings. Here, the US accused China and Russia of supporting North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, by preventing the UN in introducing sanctions against North Korea.

Sources:

https://nyheder.tv2.dk/udland/2022-10-06-nordkorea-affyrer-syvende-missil-pa-12-dage

https://politiken.dk/udland/art9015386/Nordkorea-affyrer-sjette-missil-p%C3%A5-12-dage

https://ekstrabladet.dk/nyheder/politik/danskpolitik/usa-erklaerer-sig-klar-til-at-forsvare-japan-efter-missilalarm/9453483