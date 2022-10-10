Denmark / Finland / General news / Iceland / Norway / Sweden

Germany to investigate pressumed sabotage on North Stream

The enormous gas leak on North Stream 2 pipeline as seen from a Swedish coastguard aircraft. Archive photo.

German divers will contribute to the investigation of the presumed sabotage on North Stream pipelines 1 and 2 near the Danish Island Bornholm. The team of investigators is established and deployed by Germany’s police and navy.

This was formulated by Danish public service media, DR, on Monday morning.

The divers will photo document the damages on the two pipelines where the leakages has occurred.

The pipelines run from Russia to Germany and Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, said at a press conference upon the news of the leakages, that is the Danish authority’s “clear-cut estimate” the damages on North Stream 1 and 2 are the results of a conscious act.

