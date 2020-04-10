Last Nordic sweeper flight for Scandinavians stranded in Philippines

The Danish and Norwegian embassies in Manila announced in an important message on 8 April 2020 to remaining Scandinavians stranded in the Philippines, thatthere were still seats available on the Swedish organised extraordinary sweeper flights from Cebu, Bohol (Tagbilaran), Iloilo and Bacolod to Manila, and further flights with Qatar Airways to Stockholm (ARL) on Saturday 11 April 2020.

The price is about 2.300 SEK for the domestic ticket and about 21.000 SEK for the plane to Stockholm.

1. Bohol (Tagbilaran, 9.30 pm) – Cebu (KL. 10.30) – Manila (arrival approx. 12.20 pm-12.20 pm)

2. Iloilo (KL. 10.00) – Bacolod (KL. 11.15) – Manila (arrival about 12.30)

Possibility to move on to Copenhagen is with Qatar Airways on Sunday, 12 April. Deadline for booking was this Friday morning.

Due to the size of local aircraft, there is a maximum of 20 kg of luggage per. passenger + 7 kg hand luggage per person.

“The Danish Embassy calls on all Danes stranded on these four islands to consider this offer. We do not expect any more planes will be organised from any of the Nordic countries,” the message adds.