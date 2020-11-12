Sweden, Norway, Denmark embassies in Philippines invites to a webminar aims to share Nordic waste management experience

Did you know that the Philippines is the 3rd largest generator of solid waste in Southeast Asia and is among the top plastic polluters globally? It is estimated that almost 20% of the country’s 2.7 million tons of plastic waste generated annually ends up in the ocean. Waste minimization, improved waste recovery and reuse, and pollution control are key to transitioning the Philippines towards a more sustainable economy.

The Embassies of Sweden, Denmark and Norway in the Philippines, in partnership with the Asian Development Bank’s Southeast Asia Urban Development and Water Division, will jointly convene a two-part virtual knowledge sharing event to disseminate good practices from Nordic countries on waste management, producer responsibility and circular economy.

To participate the free of charge event, please register here