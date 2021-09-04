Launch of new freight train route links China to Norway

The launch of a new freight train route links the Chinese city of Chengdu to Norways’ capital of Oslo.

Chengdu is the capital of Sichuan Province in Southwest China and the first train departed on route for Oslo, Norway on 2 September, according to China.org. The freight train carried various goods including electronic products and home appliances.

Currently, the China-Europe freight train service has 65 overseas destinations. The newly launched route between China and Norway is part of an expansion of several new China-Europe routes including a freight train route between Chengdu and Amsterdam which was launched earlier this year.