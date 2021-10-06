Learn how to navigate the Chinese markets in 2021

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Business Sweden invites you to join their upcoming webinar titled ‘Market Outlook: China’ on how to navigate the Chinese markets in 2021 on 13 October.

More about the event:

Over the last two decades, China has moved from a relatively insignificant share of the world economy to a scale that has a substantial impact on the rest of the world. For example, China is Sweden’s largest trading partner in Asia and home to around 600 Swedish subsidiaries.

China is not only about speed and scale; it is also a market that can be challenging to navigate for Swedish companies. The latest Business Climate Survey made by Team Sweden in China highlights several areas that are key to understand and manage, such as talent attraction, domestic regulations, and international trade tensions and restrictions.

In this Market Outlook, Joakim Abeleen​, Trade and Invest Commissioner of Sweden to China & Market Area Director for Greater China at Business Sweden ​and Per Portén​, head of Business Sweden​’s Shanghai office will share perspectives on China’s development and key considerations for Swedish companies operating in the market.

Find more information and sign up here