dtac launches Proof-of-Concept 5G private network to boost Thai industry

Thailand’s third-largest GSM mobile phone provider, dtac, owned by Norway’s Telenor, has announced the launch of its proof-of-concept 5G Private Network solution to unlock the full potential of 5G for Thai enterprises.

The solution is envisaged to help enterprises operate more efficiently and securely, while also unlocking the full power of Cloud through edge computing integration. As a proof of concept, dtac also unveiled a real-time, artificial intelligence (AI)-based Video Analytics solution in its corporate headquarter ‘dtac House’, covering Covid-19 use-cases, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) Compliance, Intrusion Detection, People Occupancy, and Physical Distancing. The solution has been developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), utilizing dtac’s 5G Private Network and AWS Snowball Edge, a device with onboard storage and compute power for select AWS capabilities. AWS Snowball Edge can do local processing and edge-computing workloads in addition to transferring data between local environments and AWS.

5G Private Networks can power mission-critical systems that require ultra-high reliability, ultra-low latency, 99.999 percent availability, and very high security. When integrated with edge-computing capabilities, private networks can provide customers with a scalable, customizable platform to take advantage of developments in new generation technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), AI/machine learning (ML), augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), real-time analytics and much more.

Bridging the Industry’s Digital Revolution

With Covid-19 impacting the economy and accelerating changes in consumer behaviors, there is increasing pressure on businesses to save costs, strengthen their supply chains, and serve customers more quickly. dtac has identified a wide range of industries in Thailand that would benefit from 5G Private Networks to improve operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.

Collaborating with AWS for its first proof of concept, dtac demonstrated how private networks can enable smart solutions for the new normal with an automated system designed to ensure social distancing.

Mr. Rajiv Bawa, Chief Business Officer, Total Access Communication PLC or dtac, said, “5G Private Networks can unlock the potential of Thailand’s entrepreneurs/businesses embracing digital transformation. This is especially true in the post-Covid-19 economy in which the deployment of IoT applications, automation, and edge computing is critical for businesses’ recovery and resilience. The key benefit of a private network is that it can be custom-built for specific use cases for each corporation. In particular, we see fantastic potential in vertical industries such as manufacturing, automotive assembly, shipping, logistics, public health, and agriculture.”

