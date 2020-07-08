LEGO opens new flagship store in Hangzhou

The Danish toy production giant LEGO has announced the opening of a new flagship store in Hangzhou, the capital city of the province of Zhejiang, to boost the presence of LEGO in China.

The toy company describes the store as ‘a playful LEGO brand experience that offers a full lineup of LEGO products, hands-on and a personal LEGO experience’.

“The uniquely designed store allows us to connect with more local children and fans, providing them with an engaging, playful and creative shopping experience. More importantly, we can reach more Chinese children and support them to learn through play,” says Paul Huang, the LEGO Group Senior Vice President and China General Manager.

LEGO has also announced its plan to open a flag-store in Shenzhen City by the end of 2020, making it the fifth LEGO store in China. According to Retail Insight Network, the Danish toy giant reportedly plans to open 80 new retail stores in China by the end of 2020.

“China is an important strategic market for the group, and we are confident in the Chinese market,” says Paul Huang.

Source: Retail Insight Network