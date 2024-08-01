Swedish elderly arrested in Thailand for serious crime

Sparse information has been shared by Swedish media about a Swedish man who last week – end of July – was arrested in Thailand for “serious crime”.

According to SVT News, the man is around 65 years old.

“The Foreign Ministry is aware that a Swedish citizen, a 65-year-old man from Norrland, was detained in Thailand in July. Due to consular confidentiality, we cannot comment further on the individual case,” says Hanna Johansen at the Foreign Ministry’s press service to SVT.

According to the North Sweden news site Norran.se which first reported about the arrest, Thai police has not yet requested assistance from Swedish police.

“Skellefteå police has not received any request to assist with any investigative measures in the case,” says police chief Lars Westermark.

Norran.se asked the police in the city Skellefteå in Vasterbotten county nine hours north of Stockholm because the news site has credible information that this is where the arrested Swedish man comes from.

None of the media mentioning the case reveals any details of the “serious crime” the Swede is accused of. Norran.se does, however, mention that according to the Thai police, the Swede was caught in the act “red handed”.

