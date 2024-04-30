Embassy of Finland accepts applications for Cambodia fund

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok is now accepting applications for the Fund for Local Cooperation (FLC) in Cambodia until 9 June 2024. The Embassy aims at promoting a rights-based approach to development in Cambodia and supporting the development of an active and impactful local civil society including human rights defenders. The Embassy has a budget of 100,000 Euros for the project in Cambodia, and it is expected that the money will be split between two projects.

The fund mainly addresses NGOs, but it can also be granted to science and technology communities, universities and other educational and research institutions, independent media, public corporations and cultural institutions, chambers of commerce and commercial associations, organisations in export and investment promotion, businesses, cooperatives, interest groups of companies and employees, foundations and religious organisations.

Source: finlandabroad.fi