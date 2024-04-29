Malaysia invites Swedish companies to venture into Sarawak’s forest

Malaysia’s Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has invited the Swedish business community to advance into the Sarawak forestry, forest plantation and wood-based industries. Awang Tengah said this at a networking event with Business Sweden, which is a company promoting interests of Swedish companies in the global market.

He underlines, that the Malaysian region Sarawak is moving towards a more sustainable wood-based industry. This among other initiatives entails using materials from forest plantations to produce engineered wood, biomass fuels, pulp and paper.

Furthermore, he highlights the geographical benefits of the region, as it is located near markets with high growth rates like China, India, Korea, Japan and Australia.

The Deputy Premier has led a Sarawak delegation to Sweden on a two-day visit to Sweden, which began last Thursday. According to a press release, Business Sweden is also interested in the Sarawak region, especially in areas of innovation, digital application in forest management, forest industries for wood structure constructions, and human capital development.

Source: Malaymail.com