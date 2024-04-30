Finland / General news / Indonesia / Philippines

Finnish RiverRecycle removes 2.5 million kg of waste

The Finnish start-up RiverRecycle has now collected 2.5 million kilograms of waste in an effort to fight plastic pollution. This is a significant acceleration in the company’s operations, as the second million kilograms was collected in only five months, whereas the first million kilograms was collected in the span of multiple years.

RiverRecycle has operations in Indonesia, the Philippines, Bangladesh, India and Ghana. The upscaling of the collection of waste is now expected to reach over three million kilograms per year. As of today, the company is the world’s largest river cleaning company.

Currently RiverRecycle overseas five operational sites and 19 projects are underway. The company uses the collected waste and turns it into recycled materials. Furthermore, the projects are carried out with assistance from local businesses and communities and it has proven to not be a financial burden on the local municipal budgets.

