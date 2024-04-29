“Inspiring Women in Travel” awards Ingeborg Fallet Kristensen

Norwegian Ingeborg Fallet Kristensen, the Founder and Managing Director of Krabi Spesialisten, has been awarded the prestigious Judges Choice Award at the 2024 Inspiring Women in Travel (Asia) awards ceremony, held at the 5-star Intercontinental Hotel in Bangkok on 27 April 2024.

Originally nominated for the Inspirational Entrepreneur Award, Ingeborg’s exceptional interview and impressive track record, including over 20 years of leadership at Krabi Spesialisten and her role in organising weddings and events through Wedding in Thailand, led the panel of judges to create a special award in her honour.

With over two decades of experience at the helm of Krabi Spesialisten, Ingeborg has demonstrated unparalleled leadership, innovation, and dedication. From pioneering unique travel experiences to orchestrating memorable destination weddings and events, her contributions have significantly advanced the industry.

Ingeborg expressed her gratitude for receiving this prestigious award.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Krabi Spesialisten and Wedding in Thailand teams,” she said.

“This recognition inspires us to continue striving for excellence in providing exceptional destination experiences for our clients,” she added.

In the press release after the award ceremony, the judges praise Ingeborg’s “unwavering commitment to excellence and her significant contributions to the advancement of the industry whics has earned her widespread recognition and admiration among her peers. Her passion, vision, and leadership continue to inspire and empower women in the travel industry and beyond.”

ScandAsia has previously written about Ingeborg Fallet Kristensen and her impressing operation in Krabi. First time was in 2010 under the headline “Where dreams come true.” Next time was in December 2020 under the headline “Krabi Specialisten surviving Covid-19”

Krabi Spesialisten is providing exceptional travel experiences that showcase the beauty and culture of the region. With a focus on personalised service and authentic encounters, Krabi Spesialisten offers a wide range of tours and activities tailored to meet the diverse interests of travellers.

Wedding in Thailand is a sister company of Krabi Spesialisten, dedicated to orchestrating unforgettable destination weddings and events across Thailand. With Ingeborg’s guidance, the company has become synonymous with excellence, creativity, and personalised service, delivering dream weddings tailored to each couple’s unique vision.