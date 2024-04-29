Fish Sauce from Norway

Fish sauce is currently mostly produced in Asia, where it is wide used. Now, one manufacturer in Norway, Noumami AS, has taken up the challenge and started producing fish sauce based on Norwegian Salmon, Norwegian Cod and Herring.

Although there is not a significant trend currently, this development may affect Thailand’s fish sauce business. In the first two months of 2024, the value of Thai fish sauce exports to Norway decreased by 30%, amounting to 1.11 million THB.

According to the website of Noumami, the production method is part of what sets the Norwegian fish sauce apart. The fish that goes into the production is salted with Norwegian sea salt and undergoes a natural fermentation that lasts 8-14 months. This slow and highly regulated decomposition of the fish makes a golden sauce.

The market potential is enormous states Nofima, a Norwegian food research institute that conducts research and development for the aquaculture industry. The institute suggest that what is today Herring offcuts could potentially become fish sauces for gourmets.