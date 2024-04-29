Community news / Denmark / Finland / Norway / Sweden / Thailand

King’s Bangkok hosts Open Day

by Lærke Kobberup

King’s College International School in Bangkok is hosting an Open Day themed: “Grow Together, Go Further” on 18 May 2024.

The event is organized to give parents and their children the opportunity to experience what is appealing about King’s Bangkok. According to King’s Bangkok’s newsletter the parents should expect to see why their student enjoy coming to school. Empathizing their focus on kindness and how being kind can get you further in life.

Source: The King’s College ‘International School’s Newsletter

