China calls on UN to investigate Nord Stream explosion

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment
A Chinese envoy has called for the UN to lead an investigation into the explosion of the Nord Stream pipeline, which occurred in September 2022. According to China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, it is regretful, that no conclusion has been drawn 18 months after the incident.

He furthermore criticized the decisions of both Denmark and Sweden to terminate their investigations of the incident. The two countries announced in February 2024, that they would end their individual investigations, as the investigations hadn’t led to any clear conclusions.

Geng Shuang calls the explosion a serious incident, that sabotaged transnational energy infrastructure, and he calls for an objective and impartial investigation in order to prevent it from happening again.

He adds, that the decision of leaving the investigation in the hands of Denmark, Sweden and Germany was pushed by certain member states, and that this decision should now be reevaluated as no results have been published.

“With the situation standing where it is, one cannot help but suspect a hidden agenda behind the opposition to an international investigation,” he concludes, noting that this could possibly lead to a cover-up or loss of evidence.

Source: en.people.cn

