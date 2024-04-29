China calls on UN to investigate Nord Stream explosion

He furthermore criticized the decisions of both Denmark and Sweden to terminate their investigations of the incident. The two countries announced in February 2024, that they would end their individual investigations, as the investigations hadn’t led to any clear conclusions.

Geng Shuang calls the explosion a serious incident, that sabotaged transnational energy infrastructure, and he calls for an objective and impartial investigation in order to prevent it from happening again.

He adds, that the decision of leaving the investigation in the hands of Denmark, Sweden and Germany was pushed by certain member states, and that this decision should now be reevaluated as no results have been published.

“With the situation standing where it is, one cannot help but suspect a hidden agenda behind the opposition to an international investigation,” he concludes, noting that this could possibly lead to a cover-up or loss of evidence.

Source: en.people.cn