Mamma Mia returns to China

The popular musical “Mamma Mia” is returning to Shanghai after 17 years . The musical is especially known for featuring a dozen songs by the Swedish musical group ABBA.

The last time the original West end musical visited China was in 2007, and it was a great success, according to producer Nick Grace, who was present at the last trip as well:

“China had a very new market for musicals that time,” he says to the media Shine and continues: “We have been trying to get back here in the last five years, and got postponed twice due to the COVID. This round of performances will be exactly the same shows in London and what we have brought here 17 years ago.”

The musical has been adapted into 16 languages, and has been running since 1999. This means that it is celebrating its 25’th anniversary this year. China is the first stop on its anniversary world tour.

The show will perform in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Beijing, Nanjing, Zhengzhou, Zhuhai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. The first show will appear already in start May.

