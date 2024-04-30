ASEAN and Norway renew commitment for collaborations

ASEAN and Norway hold the 9th ASEAN-Norway Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee meeting, also called AN-JSCC. The meeting was held at the ASEAN headquarters. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to their partnership and talked on the potential areas, where the collaborations can be strengthened.

Furthermore, Satvinder Singh Deputy Secretary General of ASEAN for Economic Community and Kjell Tormod Pettersen Ambassador of Norway to ASEAN introduced the ASEAN-Norway Partnership on Blue Economy Workshop. The workshop focused on sharing knowledge in areas of common interest within blue economy. This included sustainable fisheries, green shipping and ocean planning. The workshop also aimed at exploring a possible partnership with Norway and looking to support the overall development of blue economy in ASEAN.

Source: Asean.org