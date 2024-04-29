Danish Church in Bangkok is officially open

The official opening celebration for the new house of the Danish Church in Bangkok took place this Saturday, 27 April 2024. During the opening ceremony the Danish pastor, Christa Lund Herum, and the Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard, cut the ribbon together.

This marks the opening of hopefully a new meeting point for future events and gathering for friends of the Danish Church in Thailand.

According to the Danish Church’s Facebook page, representatives were present from churches from Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Germany, alongside with other representatives from the Danish community in Thailand.

The Danish Church also extend a special thank you to the Danish Ambassador, Jon Thorgaard, for an inspiring speech and the Danish Seamen’s Church, who have supported the project and made it possible.

Source: Danish Embassy Facebook and Danish Church in Thailand Facebook