Thai-Swedish man wanted for shooting neighbor

A man with Thai and Swedish citizenship has disappeared after shooting his neighbor in Nonthaburi Province Yesterday, 29 April 2024.

The deceased has been identified as Mr. Kongchai, who was an hotel employee.

Video surveillance from the condominium, where the incident happened, shows Mr. Kongchai exiting his apartment to throw away trash. Then the Thai/Swedish man came out of his apartment, which was located right next to the deceased apartment, and shot Mr. Kongchai.

The deceased was shot first in the face, then twice more until he fell and died on the ground. Afterwards the perpetrator ran away from the condo, and hasn’t been seen since.

The police has issued an arrest warrant for the shooter.

The wife of the deceased point to a mutual irritation between the victim and the shooter. Both of them owned dogs, and apparently there had been issues between them about the dogs being loud. This had caused irritation for a while.

The wife of the wanted Thai-Swedish man also mentions the dispute about the dogs as something that had caused her husband irritation.

She states that she hasn’t heard from him since he fled. She additionally makes it clear that she doesn’t know how her husband got the gun, but she had seen it in the apartment before the shooting.

Source: Konchadluek and Khaosod