Finnish Ambassador sees opportunities in Hainan

The Finnish Ambassador to China, Leena-Kaisa Mikkola, was a part of an international delegation who did a five day tour of the southern part of China, Hainan.

The Finnish Ambassador recognize the opportunities in the area:

“Hainan is known for its beautiful nature, and the wonderful sea, but more and more also because of its blooming business environment,” she said.

Leena-Kaisa Mikkola especially focused on the cooperation opportunities in Lecheng. A business-delegation of Finnish med-tech companies visited Lecheng in 2020.

The delegation ranged with representatives from 15 countries in Africa, Asia, Oceania and Europe and took place from 22 April 2024 to 16 April 2024.

Source: Xinhua and Bastille Post