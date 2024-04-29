Finn speaking of Innovation at event in Beijing

The Education and Science Counselor at the Embassy of Finland in China, Olli Suominen, spoke of the importance of innovation at the Beijing International Youth Innovation and Development Forum this Sunday, 28 April 2024.

“Everyone can and should be creative and innovative both at work and in everyday life,” he said.

His primary point being that one doesn’t have to be a genius to be innovative. He empathize the fact that the Finnish school system has incorporated critical thinking and innovation skills as a a part of their mandatory curriculum.

The event had multiple speakers highlighting the importance of the integration of industries, education and research.

Source: China Daily