Malaysian game developer purchased by Swedish studio

Common Extract, a Malaysian game developer and outsourcing company, has been acquired by the Swedish studio The Gang. The acquisition went through for an undisclosed amount.

Common Extract was established in 2008 as a work-for-hire vent, but is known locally as the developers behind Ejen Ali video games.

These games are regarded as one of the first multiplayer online battle arena video games in Malaysia. It is the first local game to have an esports tournament.

The Gang was founded in 2019 by a team of serial entrepreneurs who boast experience from major studios. It’s known for building games in the metaverse for well-known brands such as Vans, Gucci, McLaren and more.

“This acquisition feels very good, and there will be more acquisitions this year,” said Marcus Holmström, CEO of The Gang.

“So far we have grown organically by hiring, but now we need to run faster and make acquisitions to enter more platforms,” he added.

Source: vulcanpost.com