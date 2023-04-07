PCR test is no longer required for travelers to China from 34 countries

Many travelers to China are now able to skip taking a PCR test for COVID-19 prior to departure. This is according to China’s embassies and consulates in the respective countries.

Instead, passengers may take an antigen test in the 48-hours prior to departure. If the result is negative, they can travel to China.

Those countries include: Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, Vietnam, Brunei and Denmark.

Airline companies offering flights between the selected countries and China are no longer checking PCR test and antigen test results before boarding. Passengers are still advised to wear masks during the flights.

Upon arrival in China, travelers will be required to show their health declaration code to the customs officers. Some might be required to undergo random inspections.

Incoming passengers with clear health declarations and with no abnormalities found during inspection should be granted entry.

China eased its restrictions for travelers from January 8, following a downgrade of the countries COVID-19 policies.

Source: shine.cn