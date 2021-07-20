Meet FinnCham Hong Kong’s new summer Intern

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong welcomes their new summer intern, a local fresh graduate from Hong Kong, Wallace Loo.

Wallace Loo just finished his Bachelor’s program in European Studies (German Stream) at Hong Kong Baptist University and is ready to take up the challenges and contribute to the Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.

FinnCham Hong Kong connects Finnish companies, and companies with close ties to Finland, through business networking, knowledge-sharing and market visibility. According to Wallace Loo, this internship is a great opportunity to get to know the Finnish institutions in Hong Kong and discover more about Finland.

“I can broaden my horizons and extend my social network from Hong Kong to international. Last but not least, I hope I can practice my marketing skills, contributing to FinnCham Hong Kong by reaching a win-win situation with Finnish companies,” Wallace says