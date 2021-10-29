The 1st ever Nordic Mahjong Championship in Hong Kong is on its way

SwedCham together with FinnCham, NorCham, and the Danish Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the first-ever Official Nordic Mahjong Championship on 13 November at Mahjong Parlor in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

More about the event, SwedCham HK writes:

Come and represent your country Sweden, Norway, Denmark or Finland showing off your best mahjong skills. 4 people will compete at each table, we will compete in rounds where the first round is approximately 1 hour. The winners of each table go to a semi-final or final.

Food and drinks are included, join us for an afternoon full of games, food, and great company – let the games begin!

Find more information and sign up here