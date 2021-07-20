NordCham PH’s key information to doing business with the Philippines and the Nordics

Established in 2012, The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines brings together the Nordic-Philippine business community and promotes and facilitates trade, commerce, industry, and investment between the Philippines and the Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the Baltic (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania).

As an organization, NordCham Philippines helps to clarify the requirements and process business paperwork to operate legally. To get an overview of the key information related to doing business with the Philippines and the Nordics, NordCham has summed it up for you.

The material is made by Angelie Garcia during her internship at NordCham in 2021