Join Finland Talks on “Air Quality in a Changing World”

FinnCham Thailand is to hold the 16th Finland Talks on “Air Quality in a Changing World” on 24 August 2022 from 3:00-3:45 PM (Bangkok time) / 11:00-11:45 AM (Helsinki time).

On this occasion, Mr. Harri Pietarila, Director of Expert Services, Finnish Meteorological Institute is to be the speaker.

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok collaborated with other Finnish Chambers of Commerce including Thailand, Japan, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong to host the webinar.

If interested to join, please sign up for free here.