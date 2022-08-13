China / Finland / General news / Hong Kong / Thailand

Join Finland Talks on “Air Quality in a Changing World”

Mr. Harri Pietarila, Director of Expert Services, Finnish Meteorological Institute is to be the speaker at the 16th Finland Talks .

FinnCham Thailand is to hold the 16th Finland Talks on “Air Quality in a Changing World” on 24 August 2022 from 3:00-3:45 PM (Bangkok time) / 11:00-11:45 AM (Helsinki time).

On this occasion,  Mr. Harri Pietarila, Director of Expert Services, Finnish Meteorological Institute is to be the speaker.

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok collaborated with other Finnish Chambers of Commerce including Thailand, Japan, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong to host the webinar.

