Megatix, the leading customisable ticketing platform is offering best hotel, spa and restaurant deals from all over Thailand

Megatix, the leading customisable ticketing platform, announces the expansion of their services to offering best hotel, spa and restaurant deals from all over Thailand. This new option provides users with flexible redeeming dates whilst allowing vendors to fully control their presence via a user-friendly dashboard interface.

The expansion is a major milestone in the Megatix transformation journey to becoming a unified one-stop marketplace for multiple services. This first-of-its-kind platform now provides access to best deals from restaurants and hotels in all categories — from low-budget to ultra-luxury. Monthly campaigns offer vouchers with up to 70% discounts which can be used at later dates, including the upcoming festive season.

Megatix was launched in 2019 in Thailand and currently lists over 300 hotels around Thailand including AccorHotels, Marriott International, Minor International Hilton, Hyatt Group, Rosewood, Mandarin Oriental, Peninsula, Kimpton, Kempinski, Aman Puri, Soneva Kiri and many other premium luxury brands. Apart from hotels and restaurants, Megatix partners include night clubs, music festivals, conferences, boutique events, comedy shows, entertainment activities and amusement parks.

For the vendors the platform offers direct control over their presence on the website via a highly customizable dashboard. This direct control option is what differentiates Megatix from third-party booking services. For the end users Megatix offers the easiest checkout flow with Thailand’s largest selection of payment options.

Vin Kumar, Co-Founder & Director of Megatix said: “Buying hotel vouchers and event tickets has never been so easy, Megatix collates the best cash vouchers, Bangkok staycations, beach escapes, spa treatments, daily pools access, boutique events, restaurants and bars deals from over 300 leading hotels around Thailand.”

Onur Atasoy, Co-Founder & Managing Director said: “ Our goal is to become a favorite platform for consumers to discover the best offers, deals and events in Thailand while connecting hotels to their target audience in a seamless digital manner. Our e-voucher solution gives an opportunity to consumers to lock the best price and use it in the future at their convenient time. Their vouchers are safe-kept in their e-wallet at Megatix and they can claim it via their mobile phone at their convenience. As being a BOI privileged company, we aim to contribute Thailand 4.0 Digital transformation with end-to-end paperless booking and payments solution.”

To see the latest events, voucher offers, daily passes for luxury hotel pools and monthly flash sales, visit Megatix at https://megatix.in.th/.

###

About Megatix

A customisable ticketing platform that empowers event organisers with their own simplified, robust ticketing system, modern analytic tools, unique marketing support features and reliable customer support. Operating in Australia, Indonesia and Thailand. For more information, visit: https://megatix.in.th/