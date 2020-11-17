Denmark introducing free research portal in Myanmar



On 16 November 2020 the Embassy of Denmark proudly introduces you to the Myanmar Education, Research and Learning Portal (MERAL) that is the first national free and open research portal in Southeast Asia. To date, more than 5,600 academic papers, books and book chapters from 19 Universities in Myanmar are available on MERAL.

From May to October 2020, MERAL reached 14,372 users from 92 countries. Denmark supported the Department of Higher Education and the Rectors’ Committee for the development of MERAL and we thank everyone who contributed to and participated in the development of the portal.

The portal is part of Denmark’s commitment to increase the access to free online academic resources for local researchers and to ensure that locally produced research papers are available online.

To explore the portal, please visit the website.