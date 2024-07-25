Michael Learns to Rock is coming to Malaysia

The Danish band ‘Michael Learns to Rock’ has planned to return to Asia this november. They have planned to perform in both Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines.

During the bands time in Malaysia they will play at Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting on 10 November 2024.

The Malaysian crowd is very excited to recieve the Danish band out of Aarhus, and has many different ticket types for the crowd to choose between. This including VIP tickets where the ticketholder will also recieve a light stick, and a possibility for a group photo.

Source: Business Today