Michael Learns to Rock is coming to Bangkok

The popular Danish band ‘Michael Learns to Rock’ is performing in Bangkok November 8 2024. Their tour “Take Us To Your Heart” brings the band back to Bangkok, offering fans a memorable evening of the band’s greatest hits.

Michael Learns to Rock, formed in 1988, has charmed global audiences with their signature blend of smooth rock and catchy melodies in hits like “Take Me To Your Heart,” “Sleeping Child,” and “25 Minutes.”

The band has achieved gold and platinum status in numerous countries, selling over 11 million records throughout their career, with most sales coming from Scandinavia and Asia.

The current lineup for this tour includes Jascha Richter (vocals/keyboards), Kare Wanscher (drums), and Mikkel Lentz (guitar).

The concert will take place at Union Hall, Union Mall, and you can buy your tickets at thaiticketmajor.com from September 26, with prices ranging from 2,500 to 8,500.



Source: Bangkok Post