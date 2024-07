An identified Finnish national fell from balcony in Chak Phong Subdistrict, and has now been declared dead.

According to ASEAN the man fell from the balcony after leaning against the wooden railing. The railing broke and the man fell to the ground and hit his head severely.

He was found unconsious and unresponsive. CPR was performed at the site, and the man was transported to Klaeng Hospital. Unfortunatly he was declared dead upon arrival.