Myanmar waste management start up brings positive change

RecyGlo, a waste-management and data analytics startup based in Yangon, Myanmar is planing to expands further into other ASIAN countries.

RecyGlo has been part of several accelerator programmes, such as Accelerating Asia in Singapore and Katapult Ocean Accelerator Program in Norway. In February 2019.

The startup is currently raising a US$350,000 bridge funding and expects to make the final close of the ongoing round by the end of Q2.

Its services include initial waste audit, waste segregation and awareness training, setting up segregation bins, scheduling pick-up and waste collection, waste characteristics and analysis, and transporting to recycling plants. The firm also offers reports for waste data and an online dashboard for clients.

The startup is in advanced stages of raising a US$900,000 investment round to expand in existing markets and foray into new ones.

