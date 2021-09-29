New travel regulations: Singapore is now classified as a grey country for Norwegians

As of 25 September 2021, Singapore is no longer on Norway’s list over purple countries/areas. Singapore is now classified as a grey country.

According to the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, entry restrictions will continue to apply for people traveling to Norway from grey countries.

The general rule is that most people who live in grey countries and are not Norwegians, cannot travel to Norway now. However, there are several exemptions, please read up on these here.

The new entry regulations to Norway, implemented 25 September 2021, states that it is not required to take a COVID-19 test in Singapore before traveling to Norway. It is still required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Norway (also for children and young people below 18 years) when traveling from Singapore.

As of 27 September 2021, the Singaporean COVID-19 certificate is unfortunately not yet connected to the EUDCC gateway, and hence not acknowledged by Norway. Only individuals with a Norwegian national identity number or D-number can have their Singaporean COVID-19 vaccination registered in SYSVAK in Norway.

The 10-day quarantine period can be shortened upon presentation of a negative PCR test taken no sooner than 3 days after arrival. Without such a test, the quarantine period is 10 days.

Read up on this and other changes in the entry regulations to Norway here