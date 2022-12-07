Norwegian Ambassador impressed by performances of carols from around the world at annual Christmas concert

Norwegian Embassy in Singapore has thanked Founder Director Sir Dr. Peter Low, and the Cathedral Choir of the Risen Christ Singapore for “an unforgettable evening of music and joy” at the 49th Annual International Diplomatic Christmas Concert 2022.

The concert was attended by H.E. Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore, and the Apostolic Nuncio H.E. Marek Zalewski.

The Embassy reported the Ambassador, Eivind S. Homme, was impressed by the performances and especially by the presentation of 40 different Christmas carols in their original language from all around the world.

The Ambassador was particularly moved by the performance of the Norwegian carol “O jul med din glede” which he reported “filled the cathedral and all present.”

Halimah Yacob stated it is more important than ever to invest in peace and social cohesion of the nation as we transit from a pandemic to an endemic situation to which Singaporeans will have to adapt and navigate within.

– Only with interfaith harmony and stability in our community can we work together as one people towards a better Singapore and a better future, the President said.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NorwayinSG