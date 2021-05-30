NBAS invites to event on decarbonizing the shipping industry

On 26 May 2021 the Norwegian Business Association Singapore announced:

Collaboration is important to reach the ambitions of IMO, says Remi Eriksen, CEO of DNV.

Stay tuned for Nor-Shipping OceanNow 2021 to learn more about interconnecting points between industries – and why we will need both collaboration and competition to decarbonise the maritime industry.

In the opening discussion, Remi Eriksen together with Ley Hoon QUAH (Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore – MPA), Thomas Wilhelmsen (Wilhelmsen group) and Esben Poulsson (International Chamber of Shipping).

