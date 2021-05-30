Join DCCC’s Sankt Hans Family event in Zhuhai

Enjoy games, food, and Danish “hygge” for the whole family plus a visit to Coloplast in Zhuhai with the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China on 5 June.

More about the event:

The summer is near and we are happy to invite you and your family, friends, and colleagues to celebrate an old Danish tradition with us: Sankt Hans. Sankt Hans celebrates the long summer nights – and the tradition enjoys a long and mysterious history.. join to learn more!

Together, we will welcome the Danish Midsummer with fun games, activities, songs and speeches, and much more – just as tradition demands it.

Besides a lovely dinner, we will arrange social activities and games – and we will be sure to create fun and memorable moments for all attending. All ages are warmly invited. For those who want to skip the games, we have prepared nice surroundings and refreshments to enjoy while cheering on the others.

Schedule of the day

13:30 – Departure from Pullman Hotel (DCCC has favorable rates for participants – contact [email protected] for more information)

14:00 – Arrival at Coloplast

14:30 – Activities and hygge

16:30 – Factory tour at Coloplast / shower

18:00 – Transportation to the restaurant

18:30 – Dinner at Nice restaurant

The price includes: Dinner, drinks (beer and soft drinks), afternoon refreshments, shared transportation options to/from venue, and games.

+ Guided factory visit to Coloplast in Zhuhai.

