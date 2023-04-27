Norwegian DNV expands Singapore testing lab

Norwegian energy expert DNV has expanded its Singapore research laboratory for the safety assessments of hydrogen transport and storage facilities.

Hydrogen is quickly becoming one of the most promising energy sources to decarbonize sectors such as maritime and large-scale transport.

Increased interest has been expressed by several gas network operators in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region to explore the opportunities in hydrogen transport.

An advantage of hydrogen is that it can be transported through adapted infrastructure. This eliminates the need to design and build new pipelines. But when transported through pipelines, hydrogen can cause embrittlement within the steel, making them more prone to cracking.

To evaluate whether existing pipelines can safely transport hydrogen, DNV has developed a new chamber for crack growth rate testing.

“This latest investment in our Singapore research and test laboratory offers our APAC customers the advanced testing capabilities,” said Brice le Gallo, Vice President and Regional Director for APAC at DNV.

Source: gasworld.com