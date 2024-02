China Merchants Jinling Shipyard has accepted a contract to build two additional ice-class tankers for Swedish shipowner Furetank. These two vessels will be additional in a series provided.

The tankers will be designed according to a Swedish naval architecture firm FKAB Marine Design.

Deliveries are expected to happen in early 2027. The vessels are expected to operate primarily in the North Sea.

Source: www.bairdmaritime.com