Embark on a night out with SwedCham Connect and the Swedish business community

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Join SwedCham for a glass of wine (or two)! A great way to connect with old and new friends after the CNY holidays. Image: SwedCham Singapore

Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (SwedCham) invites its corporate and individual members to participate at next SwedCham Connect on 2 February 2023.

The Chamber says the networking event is a great opportunity to meet fellow SwedCham member companies and that attendees can be sure of a festive night out with the Swedish business community.

GAC, one of the world’s largest providers of support services world-wide, is the host for the evening.

SwedCham Connect is a members only event.

Registrations and further information: https://swedchamsg.glueup.com/event/swedcham-connect-gac-67411/?fbclid=IwAR0Luln_HPRSIAq3cBYN85coYqNdQBGAd3UtrLsNAU_ZDlg6cbo1wA6foV8

Source: https://www.facebook.com/events/5586863128103367?ref=newsfeed

