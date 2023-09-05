Join the Hong Kong InterCham Luncheon at Conrad Hotel

Join InterCham Hong Kong’s Annual Business Luncheon at Conrad’s Grand Ballroom, on Monday, September 11.

The theme of the event is “The state of Hong Kong’s legal system.” It is organized by 33 international chambers in Hong Kong and presented by Special Guest of Honor, Mr. Paul CHAN Mo-Po, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative.

The keynote speaker, Mr. Victor Dawes, Chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, will delve in to the question too whether or not foreign businesses can still trust Hong Kong’s legal system, as he shares insights in to the future landscape of legal affairs in Hong Kong.

• When: Monday, September 11 at 12.00 – 2.00 PM

• Where: Grand Ballroom, Lower Lobby, Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty

Program:

11:30 – Registration Starts

12:00 – Welcome speech by Intercham President, Mr. Christof Van der Stichele

12:15 – Keynote Speaker Speech by Mr Victor Dawes

12:35 – Fireside Chat with Mr Victor Dawes (moderated by Mr Basil Hwang)

12:50 – Q&A from the floor

13:20 – Picture taking on stage

13:25 – Networking session & Lucky Draw

14:00 – Event ends

Get your ticket here!