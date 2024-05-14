Community news / Denmark / Finland / Malaysia / Norway / Sweden

Nordic Day Business Forum in Kuala Lumpur

DanCham, SwedCham, Malaysian- Norwegian Business Council and Malaysian-Finnish business Council are joining together to organizing Nordic Business Forum.

The event will have a seminar which will focus on the Nordic business model. Especially with a focus on the strong social contract between citizens and authorities, and the high trust in government in which the Nordic region is well-known for.

The event will be hosted on 23 May 2024 at the Glasshouse in Seputeh, Kuala Lumpur.

Lærke Kobberup is a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

