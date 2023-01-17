Denmark / General news / Vietnam

Vietnamese people in Denmark celebrate “Tet” Lunar New Year

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Photo of the Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) program by VNA.

More than two hundred Vietnamese people in Denmark joined the “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) program, organized by the Embassy of Vietnam in Denmark on 15 January 2023 to celebrate the traditional festival for Vietnamese, “Tet”, Lunar New Year.

Also attending were representatives of the Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Association and Danish friends, reported Vietnam Plus.

At the event, the Vietnamese Ambassador designated to Denmark, Luong Thanh Nghi, expressed his appreciation to the Vietnamese community in the north European country for preserving the nation’s cultural identity.

He said he hopes the community in Denmark will continue to do so as well as further contribute to Vietnam’s construction and development.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/overseas-vietnamese-in-denmark-germany-celebrate-tet/247151.vnp

