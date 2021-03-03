New technology can halve agriculture’s climate impact and introduce greener air travel

Danish researchers have found that agriculture can reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent using the new SkyClean technology. At the same time, we can introduce “climate neutral aviation fuel”. Now, a new report shows that SkyClean is likely to be cheaper for society – also cheaper than other technologies with a comparable potential.

A new report from Ea Energy Analyses shows that the Danish technology “SkyClean” can deliver a large climate reduction, and the socioeconomic cost is lower than that of other climate technologies with a comparable potential.

The SkyClean technology is developed by the Danish cleantech inventor and wind energy pioneer Henrik Stiesdal, CEO of Stiesdal A/S. The technology uses straw and slurry from agriculture to produce climate neutral aviation fuel and to bind carbon in the soil.

