Finnish renewable diesel and jet fuel company’s speaks about Changi air hub, Singapore sustainability drive

With Changi air hub in Singapore anchoring its value proposition moving forward, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said on Wednesday (18 May) that work is under way on several fronts to reduce carbon emissions in the sector, amid the development of a sustainability blueprint by an international advisory panel.

The blueprint, which was announced in February, is expected to be ready next year. It will set sustainability goals for 2030 and 2050, with details on how to get there.

Mr Iswaran, who was responding to a question during a press conference after the two-day Changi Aviation Summit, said Singapore can and will work to reduce emissions from the sector.

Finnish producer Neste had said at a media briefing last month that Singapore would have the world’s largest sustainable aviation fuel production capacity when its Tuas facility is completed in the first half of next year.

The producer, which currently has a production capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel yearly at its facility in Finland, will be able to produce up to one million metric tonnes of the fuel at its upcoming facility in Singapore.

In addition, Sir Michael Arthur, senior vice-president of The Boeing Company and president of Boeing International, told local media outlets that Singapore is well-poised to become a key driver in the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel.