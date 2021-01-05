No entry to Philippines until 15 January 2021

On 30 December 2020 the Philippines Authorities introduced new travel restrictions as followed:
Effective from 30 December 2010 until 15 January 2021, as a precaution to the possible entry of the new variant of the COVID-19 virus into the country, The Philippine Authorities has banned all incoming passengers with flights originating or transiting or have travelled within the last 14 days from the following countries:
1. United Kingdom
2. Switzerland
3. France
4. Israel
5. Sweden
6. Ireland
7. Japan
8. South Africa
9. Denmark
10. Spain
11. Singapore
12. Canada
13. Iceland
14. Italy
15. Hong Kong
16. Australia
17. Germany
18. Netherlands
19. South Korea
20. Lebanon
Philippine passport holders are exempt from this regulation. They will be subjected to strict 14 day quarantine regardless of their RT-PCR test results upon arrival. Travelers are recommended to contact their airline or travel agent or the Philippine Embassy/Consulate in the country of their travel origin for more information.