No entry to Philippines until 15 January 2021

On 30 December 2020 the Philippines Authorities introduced new travel restrictions as followed:

Effective from 30 December 2010 until 15 January 2021, as a precaution to the possible entry of the new variant of the COVID-19 virus into the country, The Philippine Authorities has banned all incoming passengers with flights originating or transiting or have travelled within the last 14 days from the following countries:

1. United Kingdom

2. Switzerland

3. France

4. Israel

5. Sweden

6. Ireland

7. Japan

8. South Africa

9. Denmark

10. Spain

11. Singapore

12. Canada

13. Iceland

14. Italy

15. Hong Kong

16. Australia

17. Germany

18. Netherlands

19. South Korea

20. Lebanon

Philippine passport holders are exempt from this regulation. They will be subjected to strict 14 day quarantine regardless of their RT-PCR test results upon arrival. Travelers are recommended to contact their airline or travel agent or the Philippine Embassy/Consulate in the country of their travel origin for more information.