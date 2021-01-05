Business news, Carousel, China, Community news, Denmark, Finland, Malaysia, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Thailand

ScandAsia had 461,118 visitors in 2020

2020 Year in Review

Audience

The ScandAsia website was quite popular last year! We had 461,118 visitors! 
Our best month was June with 57,328 visitors!

Demographics

ScandAsia’s 461,118 visitors came from 228 different countries.

#1 Thailand 57,530 Visitors

Our Top 5 Countries

1. Thailand   57,530
2. United States   56,001
3. Singapore   31,568
4. Sweden   26,097
5. Denmark   26,006

Gender

56% of our visitors were male – 44% were female

Average Age

30% of your visitors were between the ages of 25-34

Behavior

Our 461,118 visitors viewed a total of 726,287 pages. Each visitor spent an average of 1 minutes on our website in 2020.

Our Top 5 Pages

Pageviews

1.Danish man wins lawsuit against Thai wife for not sharing assets – ScandAsia   27,424
2.ScandAsia – Nordic News and Business Promotion in Asia   26,859
3.Singapore, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland amongst most powerful passports – ScandAsia   21,720
4.Research 2019: Reasons Why Singapore Is the Best Country for Scandinavian People – ScandAsia   17,685
5.Denmark and Sweden: Very different Covid reactions – ScandAsia   14,568

Most of your visitors viewed your website from their mobile device.

53% of your visitors were on a mobile device.
  • Desktop(44%)
  • Tablet(3%)
  • Mobile(53%)

