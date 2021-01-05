ScandAsia had 461,118 visitors in 2020

2020 Year in Review
Audience
The ScandAsia website was quite popular last year! We had 461,118 visitors!
Our best month was June with 57,328 visitors!
Demographics
ScandAsia’s 461,118 visitors came from 228 different countries.
#1 Thailand 57,530 Visitors
Our Top 5 Countries
1. Thailand 57,530
2. United States 56,001
3. Singapore 31,568
4. Sweden 26,097
5. Denmark 26,006
Gender
56% of our visitors were male – 44% were female
Average Age
30% of your visitors were between the ages of 25-34
Behavior
Our 461,118 visitors viewed a total of 726,287 pages. Each visitor spent an average of 1 minutes on our website in 2020.
Our Top 5 Pages
Pageviews
4.Research 2019: Reasons Why Singapore Is the Best Country for Scandinavian People – ScandAsia 17,685
Most of your visitors viewed your website from their mobile device.
53% of your visitors were on a mobile device.
- Desktop(44%)
- Tablet(3%)
- Mobile(53%)